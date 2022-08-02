Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,762,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $152.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

