Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Lessened by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

