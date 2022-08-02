Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.