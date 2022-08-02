Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 11.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. 478,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

