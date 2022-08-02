Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. 468,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831,980. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

