Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 8.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $93,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 314,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,980. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.