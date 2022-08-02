Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

