Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $376.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,590. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average is $385.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

