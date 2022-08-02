Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.