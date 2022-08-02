Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.71. 18,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.