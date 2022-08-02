Vapotherm (VAPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vapotherm to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 14.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

