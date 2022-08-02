Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $911.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $117,782.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

