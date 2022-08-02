Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$125.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of VRNS traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,278. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.