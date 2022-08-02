Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.0-125.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.35 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 29,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,278. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

