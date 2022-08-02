Varonis Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,277 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 367% compared to the typical volume of 488 put options.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 43,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,278. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 616.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,122,574 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 617,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after buying an additional 501,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

