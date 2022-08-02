VeChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $179.93 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. VeChain has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $179.93 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022832 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.