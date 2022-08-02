Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $74,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $4,564,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

