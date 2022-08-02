Vesuvius plc (VSVS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on September 16th

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vesuvius Trading Down 1.7 %

VSVS stock opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.40. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 577 ($7.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £918.87 million and a PE ratio of 931.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 375 ($4.60) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 427 ($5.23).

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

