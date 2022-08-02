Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stake Boosted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Victory Capital worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. 151,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

