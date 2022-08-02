VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $17.78 million and $11.27 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,380.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00132197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

