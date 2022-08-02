VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Tops $1.32 Million

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $1.32 million and $78,340.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032077 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

