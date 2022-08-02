VIMworld (VEED) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. VIMworld has a market cap of $10.87 million and $57,587.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

