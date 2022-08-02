Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.33 ($2.70).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 145.40 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.51. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68).

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,227.23).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

