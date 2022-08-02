Virginia National Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of VABK opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.38. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

