Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

AIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 2,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,611. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.