Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
AIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 2,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,611. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO)
