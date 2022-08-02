Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 11,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,561. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
