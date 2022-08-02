Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 11,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,561. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.