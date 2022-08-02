Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $155.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $127.11. 8,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $140.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.68. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

