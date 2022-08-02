Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE VC opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.77.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

