Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,026,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,681 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 4.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 1.37% of Vistra worth $140,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after purchasing an additional 809,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 457,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vistra by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,800 shares during the period.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 30,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $15,427,688.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.