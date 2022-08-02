Vital Farms (VITL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,975,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,043,272.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 903.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

About Vital Farms

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.