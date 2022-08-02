Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

NYSE:VVNT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. Research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 441,073 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

