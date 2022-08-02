Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Position Trimmed by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,078 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Vonage worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Stock Performance

Shares of VG opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

