W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 42.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

