W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,298 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $23,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

