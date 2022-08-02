Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells $142,390.38 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.