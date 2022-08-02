Wall Street Games Hits Market Cap of $810,444.61 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $810,444.61 and approximately $162,581.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034677 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

