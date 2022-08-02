Wall Street Games Hits Market Cap of $810,444.61 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $810,444.61 and approximately $162,581.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034677 BTC.
Wall Street Games Coin Profile
Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.
Buying and Selling Wall Street Games
