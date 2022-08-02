Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Hits $0.0000

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $804,099.79 and approximately $144,159.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

