Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 122,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $365.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

