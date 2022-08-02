Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPCB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WPCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,555. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

