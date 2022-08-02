Warburg Research Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €102.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €102.00 ($105.15) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($110.31) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded down €0.60 ($0.62) on Tuesday, reaching €113.00 ($116.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,234 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($75.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.79.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

