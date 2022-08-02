Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 78,279 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 57,637 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 58,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $669,919.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. 1,066,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,954,236. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

