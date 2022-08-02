Warner Music Group (WMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

