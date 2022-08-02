Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Cap of $205,934.46

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $44.06 or 0.00189564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $205,934.46 and $190,014.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

