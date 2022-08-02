WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 237,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after buying an additional 538,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,800,000 after buying an additional 428,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,856,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,516,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,106,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
