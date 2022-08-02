WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

