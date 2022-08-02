WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $62.15 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $62,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 39.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 27.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $247.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

