WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

MTN stock opened at $238.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

