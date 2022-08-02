WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $26,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,846,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 665,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.