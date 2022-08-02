Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,655 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Waste Connections worth $199,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,593,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.37.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.