Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,655 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Waste Connections worth $199,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,593,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
