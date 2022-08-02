Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

